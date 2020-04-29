Gov. Reynolds talks expanded testing, CDC guidelines for meat packing plants

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds began with an update on the numbers in Iowa -- 12 more deaths and 467 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday morning.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's COVID-19 deaths and new cases at the beginning of her news conference Tuesday morning, April 29, 2020.

The vast majority of deaths in Iowa continues to be among the elderly and vulnerable population with underlying health conditions, she said.

The state now has a total of 6,843 cases. About 93 percent of the new cases reported today are among the state's 22 counties with restrictions in place, she added.

There are 1,047 new negative test results for a total of 34,494 thus far. The state lab ran 1,514 tests Tuesday and a total of 41,337 Iowans have been tested since the pandemic began.

Reynolds said one in every six Iowans have now been tested, but a quick math check results in about one in every 75.

Among diagnosed cases, 2,428 have recovered in Iowa for a rate of 35 percent.

"Iowa's ability to expand testing is critical to understand virus activity across the state," Reynolds said. She urged residents to visit TestIowa.com, which has 442,000 hits since its launch last week.

Over 870 Iowans have been tested in Des Moines through the website. The second testing site in Waterloo opens today, Reynolds said.

Testing sites will be announced in Woodbury and Scott Counties soon.

Testing teams are being deployed to areas that have suffered outbreaks at long-term care facilities, like Muscatine County.

Case investigation teams are also being expanded through the assistance of the Iowa National Guard.

National Guard Mjr. Gen. Benjamin Corell said 880 soldiers and airmen are on duty supporting missions across Iowa for the distribution of PPE and supporting logistical and administrative efforts.

They are also helping support regional food banks across the state.

"We are Iowans helping Iowans. We are neighbors helping neighbors," Corell said.

Reynolds was asked about a report released Tuesday by the University of Iowa which concluded continuing existing mitigation measures for another two weeks could prevent a second wave of infections.

"We're able, with the additional testing and mitigation efforts in place, to flatten the curve and the impact on our healthcare facilities," Reynolds said. "I think it makes sense to start to loosen up in areas that have seen little to no virus activity in a responsible manner."

For example, Reynolds continued, elective surgeries are being allowed again based on recommendations from health experts.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter, asked which part of the UI's report she disagreed with, said a model is a forecast.

"We appreciate the work the university has done to provide the information to us," she said. Guidelines like social distancing are part of the state's plan to reopen businesses.

"Iowans who are the most vulnerable need to continue to stay home," she added.

Reynolds said by May 15 they will have additional information to make the decision on when the 2020 Iowa Legislature's session will resume.

On meat packing plants, Reynolds said she will later today be on a call with Vice President Mike Pence about the issue.

"We need to make sure we can keep them up and running and keep the nation's food supply going," she said. Such facilities have been hotspots for virus activity in recent weeks.

"We have new guidance from the CDC and OSHA... to make sure we have adequate PPE and more testing," she added.

