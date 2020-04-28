LIVE -- Gov. Reynolds updates Iowa's COVID-19 response

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials gave an update on the state's COVID-19 cases and response at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's COVID-19 deaths and new cases at the beginning of her news conference Monday morning, April 27, 2020. (WOWT)

Reynolds began her update with the news of nine more deaths and 582 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning -- and seven long-term care facilities have had outbreaks.

The deceased are all older to elderly adults -- seven of whom were in long-term care facilities.

The facilities that are now the sites of outbreaks are Granger Nursing in Dallas County, Dubuque Speciality Care in Dubuque, Par Center and Accura Health Care in Jasper County, Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County, Fleur Heights Center for Wellness and Rehab and University Park Nursing and Rehab in Polk County.

The state now has a total of 6,376 cases. About 98 percent of the new cases originate from counties with continued restrictions in place.

Tuesday brought 1,165 negative test results for a total of 33,447 negative tests in the state. Per capita, one in 79 Iowans have been tested.

The state's Hygenic lab has a testing capacity of 5,226 while 2,169 Iowans diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

"From the start, we have taken significant and proactive mitigation measures to protect long-term care facilities and our most vulnerable Iowans who live there," Reynolds said. "Because we know COVID-19 spreads quickly in congregant settings."

Long-term care strike teams are being deployed by the state to increase testing and safety measures at such facilities, she added.

As the state begins to reopen businesses, the need for testing and contact tracing increases. A second testing site for TestIowa.com will open April 29 in Waterloo at Crossroads Mall.

Testing, for now, is prioritized for essential workers and those who currently experience symptoms of the coronavirus, had contact with someone with the virus, or have been in an area where the virus is widespread.

Testing is available in Des Moines as more sites open up soon, Reynolds said.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter spoke on the guidelines being provided by the state to restaurants to safeguard diners and staff against the spread of the disease.

Restaurants, beginning Friday, must limit service to half of their rated capacity and limit groups to six people while following social distancing measures.

Self-service by customers for beverages or food is prohibited. This includes buffets and salad bars.

Other measures include an "enhanced cleaning schedule and eliminating seating at bars," Reisetter said.

Restaurants are encouraged to use a reservation-only system for diners. Customers can be screened on arrival by asking if they have been diagnosed with or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Employees who experience symptoms should immediately be excluded from the workplace and should be screened prior to work.

