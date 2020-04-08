Iowa COVID-19 response update

Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa officials gave an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

During the conference, officials announced 97 new confirmed cases in the state. There are now a total of 1,145 positive cases in Iowa.

27 people have died. 122 are hospitalized.

Reynolds announced she is expanding small business grants from $4 million to $24 million as hundreds of restaurants and bards have been affected by the pandemic.

About $148 million in assistance is being requested through 14,000 grant applications. The assistance is considered short term until federal resources become available, Reynolds added.

More information is available at iowabusinessrecovery.com.

"Iowa will be getting $1.25 billion in a block grant," Reynolds said after a morning conversation with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

"We are always preparing for the worst but I am somewhat optimistic. We have not peaked yet," she said. About 38 percent of positive cases have recovered, she added.

Data from medical facilities across the state is being compiled for projections on how the state will be impacted in the future. Reynolds said the most important thing to do now is flattening the curve, avoid overwhelming medical services and practice social distancing.

There is a shortage of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the state but there are a sufficient number of hospital beds and ventilators.

"I wouldn't do that," Reynolds said when asked about people gathering in groups of more than 10 for Easter at their homes.

