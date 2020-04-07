LIVE -- Gov. Reynolds announces additional COVID-19 death as Iowa cases top 1,000

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during Tuesday's news conference that another elderly Iowan has died from COVID-19 and that reported cases from around the state have now topped 1,000.

An elderly woman from Benton County died since the governor's update yesterday; she was the 26th COVID-19 death in Iowa. An additional 102 positive cases, bringing the state's count to 1,048 cases to date.

Reynolds said 11% of the positive cases have been long-term care staff and residents, and 46% of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have been at long-term care facilities.

Reynolds said three new counties have reported COVID-19 cases since Monday's reported, bringing the total number of Iowa counties with verified coronavirus cases to 78.

The governor reported that 104 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and 341 people have recovered.

There were 1,017 new negative cases reported for a running total of 11,670 negative cases so far, Reynolds said. The state has 1,690 available tests, she said.

