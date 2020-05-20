Iowa COVID-19 update: 3rd death in Pott. County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Iowa.

RELATED: More coverage | Case map | Metro exposure sites | INFO

The Pottawattamie Public Health Department has reported that an elderly individual with pre-existing conditions has died from COVID-19. This is the county's 3rd death.

The county also has reported seven new cases. All are from Council Bluffs and they are between 18- 80 years old.

An additional five people have recovered, according to the release. Currently, 4 people are hospitalized and 83 are self-isolating.

The county has a total of 189 cases.

