Iowa COVID-19 update: 15 new cases in Pott. County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Iowa.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

Pottawattamie County Health Department has reported 15 new cases.

Twelve of the cases are residents of Council Bluffs, and three are residents of Oakland.

One of the cases is a minor, nine are 18-40 years old, two are 41-60, two are 61-80, and one is over 80.

The total cases in the county are 106, according to the county health department.