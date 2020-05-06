Iowa COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 293 new cases Wednesday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 12 deaths and 293 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported in the following counties to the IDPH:

• Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Jasper County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Marshall County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 older adult (61-80 years),

• Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

As of Wednesday morning, there are a total of 10,404 positive cases. An additional 2,309 negative results reported brings a total of 52,767 negative tests.

About one in every 50 Iowans have been tested. There are 414 currently hospitalized while 3,803 Iowans have recovered from their diagnosis.

