Iowa COVID-19 update: Seven more deaths reported on state's website

Ahead of Gov. Kim Reynolds' scheduled daily update Wednesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health website indicated seven more Iowans had died of COVID-19.

The IDPH website also showed 107 more cases than were reported Tuesday during the governor's update.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tyson announced it would indefinitely suspend operations at its largest pork producing plant, located in Waterloo, citing "worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns."