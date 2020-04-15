Iowa COVID-19 update: Four more dead as number of confirmed cases nears 2,000

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Iowa is approaching 2,000 as four additional deaths and an outbreak at a seventh long-term care facility, according to the update from Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday.

A release from the Iowa Department of Public Health listed all four deaths as Iowans older than 60 years old:



Allamakee County -- one adult age 61-80

one adult age 61-80 Clayton County -- one adult age 81 or older

one adult age 81 or older Johnson County -- one adult age 61-80 years

one adult age 61-80 years Polk County -- one adult age 81 or older

There have been 1,995 positive cases of COVID-19 — including 96 new cases confirmed since yesterday's report — and 53 related deaths in Iowa since the start of the pandemic, Reynolds said.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

Reynolds said the latest outbreak was in a long-term care facility in Muscatine County, and that deaths at such facilities account for 47% of COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

The governor and IDPH also reported there have been 407 negative tests since yesterday's report, bringing the state's total to 17,874 negative tests. The state has 3,048 tests currently available, she said.

Reynolds said 908, or 46%, of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa have recovered so far.