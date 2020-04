Iowa COVID-19 update: 1 death in Linn County, 97 more cases

On Wednesday, The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of 97 more COVID-19 positive cases, bringing the state's total to 1,145.

One death was reported out of Linn County. They are listed as an adult over the age of 81.

Information on the 97 new cases includes:

• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 child (0-17 years)

• Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Cedar County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Crawford County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Harrison County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Henry County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Muscatine County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Webster County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Worth County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

There have been 12,821 negative tests to date in Iowa.

—

