Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Iowa.

The state of Iowa has released its total number of cases as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The state has reached 15,349 cases which are up 266 from yesterday's total of 15,083.

Iowa deaths are up by 8 from Monday. Today's total death count is 372. Monday's total was 364.