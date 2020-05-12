Iowa COVID-19 update: 539 new cases, including 319 tested in Nebraska

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday morning reported the state lab had confirmed 539 cases, including 319 people who were tested in Nebraska because they work in an Iowa food processing plant.

The group of Nebraska results were from tests conducted April 29 and April 30, the governor said, but Iowa officials said they did not know why those results were not available sooner.

Iowa is conducting 3,800 COVID-19 tests per day, Reynolds said, and by the end of the week, eight test sites will be operational throughout the state. The newest site, in Storm Lake, is set to open Saturday, she said.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases