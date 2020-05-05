Iowa COVID-19 update: Governor reports 19 deaths, a one-day record for Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 19 deaths — a one-day record — at the beginning of her daily news conference Tuesday.

Reynolds also reported 408 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 10,111 cases in Iowa to date. She said that 261 of those new cases were confirmed in Polk and Woodbury counties.

The governor said that an additional 3,000 negative results were determined in the previous 24 hours, giving the state 60,569 negative tests to date. The state has run 60,569 tests since the start of the pandemic, she said, indicating that one in every 52 Iowans has been tested for COVID-19.

Reynolds said 3,572 previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, giving the state a recovery rate of 35%.

The governor also announced a fourth Test Iowa site for wider COVID-19 would be opened Thursday in Cedar Rapids. Similar drive-through testing sites were initially set up in Des Moines and Waterloo, and another opened Monday in Sioux City.

Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter gave detailed numbers Tuesday during the press conference about outbreaks at five meat processing facilities in the state.

Outbreaks have been confirmed at:

The Tyson Foods plant in Columbus Junction with 221 positive cases with 26 percent of its employees tested.

Iowa Premium National Beef in Tama with 258 positive cases with 39 percent of its employees tested.

The Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo with 444 positive cases with 17 percent of its employees tested.

The Tyson Foods plant in Perry with 730 positive cases with 58 percent of employees tested.

TPI Composites in Newton with 131 positive cases with 13 percent of employees tested.

