Iowa COVID-19 update: Pott. County reports two new cases; one death reported in Benton County

Pottwattamie County reported two new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 11. An additional death was reported elsewhere in Iowa, which now has more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

According to the Pottwattamie County Public Health, the county's newest cases are:



A Minden man age 41-60 who had contact with an existing case — and had traveled out-of-state — was tested on March 28, and has been self-quaratined since then.

A Council Bluffs man age 41-60 with pre-existing medical conditions had contact with an existing COVID-19 case. He has been self-quarantined since March 30.

More than 1,000 cases in Iowa

As Gov. Kim Reynolds reported in her daily update Tuesday morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an additional COVID-19 death: a Benton County adult age 81.

IDPH also reported an additional 102 cases reported around the state:



Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

The governor reported Tuesday morning that 104 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, and 341 people have recovered.

There were 1,017 new negative cases reported for a running total of 11,670 negative cases so far, Reynolds said. The state has 1,690 available tests, she said.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases