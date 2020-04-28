Iowa COVID-19 update: Nine more deaths; outbreaks found in seven more long-term care facilities

Nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19, 508 more have tested positive, and seven additional outbreaks have been found in long-term care centers in the past 24 hours, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday morning.

In her daily 11 a.m. news conference, Reynolds said those who died were older or elderly adults, seven of them in long-term care facilities.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Story County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

As of 11:30 a.m., the state's website currently reports 6,376 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor said 98% of cases are in 22 counties, and that 2,164 who had previously tested COVID-19 positive had recovered, giving the state a recovery rate of 34%.

In the past 24 hours, 1,165 Iowans tested negative, for a total of 33,447 negatives among the 39,823 tested.

Reynolds said the state has a testing capacity of 5,226, though the state only tested 1,673 tests yesterday.

There are 304 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.

The governor encouraged more Iowans to get assessed on TestIowa.com, noting plans to open another site at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo. Testing is also available in Des Moines.

