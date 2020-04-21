Iowa COVID-19 update: Four deaths, 482 new cases

Ahead of Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily update Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health was reporting four COVID-19 deaths and 482 new cases.

The IDPH website showed Tuesday morning that the state has had 83 deaths and 3,641 confirmed cases.

The most cases are in Linn County, where the state's website was showing 460 confirmed cases there. Polk County has 415 cases, Johnson County has 372, and Black Hawk County has 366, according to Tuesday's data.

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases

