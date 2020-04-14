Iowa COVID-19 update: Several outbreaks cause state's highest new case count

In her daily update Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported Iowa's largest number of new positive cases of COVID-19 due to several new outbreaks recently identified in the state.

The governor reported 189 new positive cases in Iowa on Tuesday, with 86 of those cases identified at a Tyson Plant; outbreaks were also found at three more long-term care facilities, Reynolds said.

The governor said Iowa Department of Public Health is working with management of each of those facilities to test staff. In the affected health care facilities, IDPH has been working with management to isolate sick residents, assign dedicated staff, and implementing other processes aimed at containment.

Reynolds also reported six deaths, bringing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 49.

Iowa now has reported 1,899 positive cases in 82 counties, the governor said. There were 481 new negative test results reported, bringing the total of negative reports to 17,467 to date.

Reynolds reported that 163 remain hospitalized as of Monday evening, with a 42% recovery rate.

She also said the state lab has 3,415 tests available.

—

