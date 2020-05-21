Iowa COVID-19 update: 10 new cases in Pott. County Thursday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 10 new COVID-19 cases in their area Thursday.

Nine of the individuals are Council Bluffs residents and one is from Carter Lake.

Three of the cases are 18 to 40 years old, four are 41 to 60 years old and three are elderly adults over age 80.

As of Thursday's update, 2,421 residents in the county have been tested for COVID-19. There have been 199 positive cases in the county.

Six are hospitalized, 86 are self-isolating and 100 have recovered from the illness.

