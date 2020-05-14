Iowa COVID-19 update: Pott. County reports 25 more cases Thursday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing their total to 131.

Council Bluffs residents make up 20 of the new cases. Four are from Carter Lake and one is from Oakland.

Four of the cases are children 18 years old and under, nine are 18 to 40 years old, nine are 41 to 60 years old and one is 61 to 80 years old. Two are over age 80.

The individuals were tested between May 2 and May 13.

Of the county's total cases, 77 are self-isolating, one is hospitalized, one has moved out of state, 50 have recovered and two have died.

Based on contact tracing investigations done by the PCPH, 46 of the county's cases are the result of community spread.

