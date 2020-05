Mills County Public Health has reported one new case of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the county is seven.

The new case is between 41-60 years old.

3 new cases in Pott. County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department has reported three new COVID-19 cases, making the county total 72.

Two of the new cases are residents of Council Bluffs and one is a resident in Oakland. They are all between 18 and 40 years old.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases