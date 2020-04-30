Iowa COVID-19 update: Pott County confirms six new cases; governor reports 14 deaths Thursday

Pottawattamie County Public Health on Thursday confirmed six new COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release, two are women, four are men; all are Council Bluffs residents tested April 20-28. Two are ages 61-80; three are ages 41-60; and one is age 18-40.

Four of the new cases have pre-existing conditions, the release states, and all contracted COVID-19 through community spread.

All six people are self-isolating at home, PCPH reports.

The county now has 42 cases, 20 of whom have recovered, the release states. One remains hospitalized, and 19 are self-isolating at home.

Governor reports 14 deaths, 302 new cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 14 more deaths from COVID-19 during her update on Thursday — two more people than the previous day's record count.

Iowa Department of Public Health later released details about those who had recently died:



Dubuque County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state has had 162 COVID-19 deaths to date, according to its website tracking case data around Iowa.

The governor also reported that 302 new cases have been confirmed since Wednesday's update, for a total of 7,145 cases. Of those, 89% are in 22 counties, which will continue to be restricted while the rest of Iowa moves forward with re-opening plans on Friday.

Clarinda Correctional inmante tests positive

On Wednesday, the Clarinda Correctional facility reported an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is a male between 18 and 40 years old and is in isolation.

Reynolds said 198 of the new cases reported today were confirmed in three counties: Blackhawk, Dallas, and Polk counties.

The state lab found 1,028 tests to be negative in the past 24 hours, for a total of 35,552 total negative results, she said.

Since the start of the pandemic in Iowa, 2,697 of those confirmed to have COVID-19 have recovered, for a recovery rate of 38%.

Reynolds said that to date, 42,667 total COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Iowa, meaning one in every 74 Iowans has been tested.