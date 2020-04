Pottawattamie County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Tested April 18 and 20, the man and woman are both ages 41-60 and are self-isolating at home, according to the release. One of them had a pre-existing condition and had contact with a known case; neither of these applied to the second person.

Of the 20 cases reported in the county, 17 have recovered, the release states.

