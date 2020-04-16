Iowa COVID-19 update: Reynolds reports seven more deaths, two more outbreaks

At her daily update Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, 146 new cases, and outbreaks at two more long-term care facilities.

The state has reported 60 COVID-19 deaths to date; 49% of those have been at long-term care facilities, Reynolds said.

Iowa has had 2,141 cases to date, the governor said. Of those positive cases, 987 — or 46% — have recovered, she said.

Reynolds said another 660 have tested negative for coronavirus, for a total of 8,534 negative results.

There are 175 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, Reynolds said, and 24 of them were admitted since 11 a.m. Wednesday. There's 84 people being treated in ICUs; 48 of them are on ventilators, she said.

Reynolds said the state has 4,072 beds available, 396 ICU beds, and 694 ventilators.

As of Thursday, nine long-term care facilities have had outbreaks, she said.

Tests are being sent to facilities in five counties, where the outbreaks are under "targeted surveillance." The state sent 900 yesterday, the governor said, and 15,000 more will be sent to another Tyson plant in Blackhawk County, where another outbreak is suspected.