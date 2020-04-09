Iowa COVID-19 update: Two more dead in Linn County; 125 new cases confirmed

In her briefing Thursday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in Linn County, bring the state's death toll to 29.

Reynolds also said 125 new cases were reported across Iowa, bringing the state total to 1,270.

The governor also broke down regional COVID-19 statistics:



In northwest Iowa, one person remains hospitalized, in ICU and on a ventilator.

In southwest Iowa, four people remain hospitalized, with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

In eastern Iowa, 80 residents have been hospitalized — 28 of them are on ventilators.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases