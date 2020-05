Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Sunday by health officials across Iowa.

The Pottawattamie County Health Department has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.

All of the cases are Council Bluffs residents.

Additionally, 6 people have recovered bringing the total recoveries to 74. Two individuals are hospitalized and 83 are self-isolating.