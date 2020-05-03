Iowa COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, 528 more cases Sunday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 528 positive cases and nine deaths on Sunday.

The deaths are reported from the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Bremer County. 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Poweshiek County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

The state's total number of cases is now 9,169. An additional 2,932 negative tests were reported for a total of 44,017 negative tests since the pandemic began.

Of the new cases reported Sunday, 77 percent are in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.

In Iowa there are 378 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 while 3,325 patients have recovered. As of Sunday morning, the IDPH reported one in 59 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the number of cases in the state will continue to rise as more tests are being processed from a backlog.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases