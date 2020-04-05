Iowa COVID-19 update: 8 deaths reported in 6 counties; community spread case reported in Pott. County

A Council Bluffs woman age 18-40 is Pottawattamie County's eighth COVID-19 case, which the local health department is reporting as community spread.

The woman is self-isolating at home, according to the Pottwattamie County Public Health office.

PCPH said in its latest news release that two of the county's eight cases have recovered.

Eight deaths reported in Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office reported Sunday that the Iowa Department of Public Health had been notified of an additional eight deaths and 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The deaths were reported in six counties:



Appanoose County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

According to a news release from Reynolds' office, the state now has 868 positive cases, including 70 in Linn County attributed to an outbreak at a long-term care facility:



Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, 2 middle-age (41-60 years)

Black Hawk, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle-age (41-60)

Buchanan County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clarke County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Clinton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County***, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 7 elderly adults (81+),

Louisa County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Plymouth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Shelby County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

The release also reported an additional 519 negative tests for a total of 9,973 negative tests in Iowa to date.

