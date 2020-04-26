Iowa COVID-19 update: Six deaths, more cases reported Sunday

(WOWT) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health reported six deaths and 384 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Iowa now has a total of 5,476 positive cases.
The IDPH also reported 1,356 more negative tests Sunday, for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date.
There are currently 286 Iowans hospitalized while 1,900 have recovered. A total of one in 87 Iowans have been tested as of Sunday.
