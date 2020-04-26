Iowa COVID-19 update: Six deaths, more cases reported Sunday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported six deaths and 384 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday morning.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clinton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Des Moines County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Linn County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Iowa now has a total of 5,476 positive cases.

The IDPH also reported 1,356 more negative tests Sunday, for a total of 30,614 negative tests to date.

There are currently 286 Iowans hospitalized while 1,900 have recovered. A total of one in 87 Iowans have been tested as of Sunday.

