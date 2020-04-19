Iowa COVID-19 update: Sunday total includes 1 death, 389 new cases

A death and 389 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Sunday.

The death was an older adult age 61 to 80 years old in Muscatine County.

Of the new cases, 261 are attributed to testing at meat processing facilities. There are 84 Tyson Foods employees and 177 National Beef employees that tested positive.

There are 198 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized while 1,171 Iowans have recovered.

To date, Iowa has 2,902 positive cases with a total of 21,648 negative tests.

