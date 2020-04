Two more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Lincoln-Lancaster area, according to the LLCHD. The community's total is now 52.

The new cases are a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s. Both are under investigation.

LLCHD is now monitoring 91 individuals. Lancaster County has reported one death.

There are 725 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska, with 17 deaths.

