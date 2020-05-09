Iowa COVID-19 update: 9 deaths, 214 new cases Saturday

According to the Iowa Case Counts Dashboard on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.:

Deaths: 252 -- an increase of nine deaths since Friday.

Confirmed cases: 11,671 -- an increase of 214 new cases since Friday.

Pott. County reports 4 cases

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported Sunday four new COVID-19 cases in their area which are all residents of Council Bluffs.

The cases are three women and one man. Two are 18 to 40 years old and two are 41 to 60 years old.

The total number of cases in the county is now 84.

Of that number, two have died, 44 are self-isolating, two are hospitalized and 36 have recovered.

