Iowa COVID-19 update: Five deaths, 757 new cases Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Saturday an additional 757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths in the state.

The deceased are from the following counties:

• Linn County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County , 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

There are a total of 8,641 cases in Iowa as of Saturday morning, with 3,377 negative test results for a total of 41,085 negative results thus far.

About 87 percent of the new cases Saturday stem from 22 counties where restrictions remain active.

Of the new cases, 493 are from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk and Woodbury Counties.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said a spike in case counts is expected as a high volume of tests are being processed.

There are 353 cases currently hospitalized while 3,156 cases have recovered.

As of Saturday morning, one in 63 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus.

