Iowa COVID-19 case update: Three dead in central, eastern Iowa; 87 additional positives reported around state

Three more Iowans with COVID-19 have died and 87 more additional positive cases have been identified around the state, according to the daily report from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

According to Saturday's report, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a death in each of three counties:



an adult age 61-80 from Linn County, the area surrounding Cedar Rapids

an adult age 61-80 from Henry County, in the Mount Pleasant area

an adult age 61-80 in Polk County, in the Des Moines area

There have been 14 deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa.

In addition, IDPH released details about 87 additional positive cases reported since Friday morning, including cases in Mills and Pottawattamie counties announced yesterday:



Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Bremer County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Grundy County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Howard County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jefferson County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Keokuk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Lee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Lyon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mills County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Plymouth County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 4 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Sioux County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 4 elderly adults (81+)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (41-60 years)

Warren County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

The State of Iowa has a total of 786 positive cases of COVID-19, according to IDPH. State labs have also reported 9,454 negative tests to date.