Iowa COVID-19 update: 5 deaths reported Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five deaths and 648 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

There are 102 deaths total in the state as of Saturday's report.

The total of positive cases in the state is now 5,092 with an additional 1,730 negative tests reported.

A total of 29,258 negative tests have been reported since the pandemic began in Iowa.

Currently, there are 293 cases hospitalized, while 1,723 Iowans have recovered.

One in 91 Iowans have been tested.

Five new cases in Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department reported Saturday five new COVID-19 cases in the area, bringing the county's total to 25.

Seventeen cases have recovered, seven are self-isolating at home and none are currently hospitalized. The county has reported one death so far during the pandemic.

The five new cases all live in Council Bluffs. They are three males and two females.

They were tested between April 13 and 23. Two are between the ages of 41 to 60, two are ages 18 to 40 and the fifth is a child under the age of 18.

Two of the cases have pre-existing conditions, and two of them have previously had contact with an existing case. Three were diagnosed as community-spread cases.

All five are self-isolating at home. Contact tracing investigations are underway.

