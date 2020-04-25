Iowa COVID-19 update: 5 deaths reported Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five deaths and 648 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

There are 102 deaths total in the state as of Saturday's report.

The total of positive cases in the state is now 5,092 with an additional 1,730 negative tests reported.

A total of 29,258 negative tests have been reported since the pandemic began in Iowa.

Currently, there are 293 cases hospitalized, while 1,723 Iowans have recovered.

One in 91 Iowans have been tested.

