Iowa COVID-19 update: First prison inmate tests positive

The first inmate has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the Iowa Department of Corrections on Saturday. The inmate was a new admission to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.

He is described as an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 and was sentenced to prison for drug crimes.

The IDOC reported all new admissions are kept in an intake quarantine for 14 days of observation, during which the inmate began to show symptoms of the coronavirus.

Medical staff tested the inmate, which was positive. He is currently in medical isolation while a contact investigation is underway.

He is in stable condition.

10 deaths, 181 more cases Saturday

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday 10 additional deaths and 181 more positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Iowa now has a total of 2,513 positive cases.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Appanoose County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 elderly adults (81+),

• Louisa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Polk County, 1 elderly adult (81+), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years),

There have been additional 974 negative tests for a total of 20,434 negative tests to date.

There are 93 people with the coronavirus currently hospitalized while 1,095 Iowans have recovered.

