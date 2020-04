Iowa COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 122 new cases confirmed

The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified of three deaths and 122 additional cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning in the state.

The dead are an older adult in Crawford County, an elderly adult in Johnson County and an older adult in Madison County.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 122 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Bremer County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Dallas County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jefferson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Marshall County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Polk County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 5 older adults (61-80 years)

• Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Wapello County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

