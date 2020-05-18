Iowa COVID-19 update: Nine new cases in Pottawattamie County

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Monday by health officials across Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported nine more cases of COVID-19.

The recent cases, tested May 7-15, are from the following age groups:



one is age 18-40

two are ages 41-60

six are agers 61-80

The county has reported a total of 171 positive cases; PCPH contact tracing has determined that 53 of them have been due to community spread, according to Monday's release. PCPH said in the release that it had previously reported the community-spread total was 55.

Of the total number of individuals tested to date, 2,060 residents have tested negative, the release states. In total, two are hospitalized, 92 are self-isolating, and 74 have recovered.

"The vast majority of positive cases have not required hospitalization and have been able to fully recover at home," the release states.

