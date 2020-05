Pottawattamie County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in their area Monday.

The community's total is now 85. The newest case is an elderly adult older than 80 and a resident of Council Bluffs.

Currently, 40 are self-isolating, one is hospitalized, 41 have recovered from their diagnosis, one has moved outside of the state and two have died.

