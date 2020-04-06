Iowa COVID-19 update: State reports 3 deaths in two counties; 78 new positive cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced three additional COVID-19 deaths during her daily update Monday morning.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, those deaths were:



one adult age 61-80 in Linn County

two adults ages 81 or older in Tama County

In addition, IDPH announced 78 new positive cases, including one reported by Pottawattamie County on Sunday:



Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 positive cases. There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

Reynolds also reported Monday that 99 people have been hospitalized so far, and 284 with COVID-19 have recovered. Also, 680 additional negative cases were reported Monday for a total of 10,653 negative cases in the state, to date.

—

