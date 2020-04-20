Iowa COVID-19 update: Governor reports 4 deaths and 2 new outbreaks, one at beef plant

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported Monday four more Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the state's update Sunday, bring the total number of deaths to 79 — 48% of them at long-term care facilities.

The state also confirmed an additional 257 cases, bringing Iowa's total number of cases reported to 3,159, Reynolds said. The state also reported 1,013 more negative cases, for a total of 22,661 negative tests to date.

The governor also reported two new outbreaks: one at a long-term care facility — the 10th such facility affected in Iowa; and another at Iowa Premium National Beef. The spike in cases that occurred over the weekend was attributed to surveillance testing at meat-processing facilities; 61% of the 389 new cases reported Sunday came directly from such testing.

Reynolds said 1,235 Iowas with COVID-19 have recovered, bringing the state's recovery rate to 39%.

There are 214 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Iowa; 23 of them were admitted in the last 24 hours, Reyolds reported in her 11 a.m. update. Ninety-one COVID-19 patients are in ICUs, and 58 of them are on ventilators, she said.

Reynolds said the state has 4,402 beds, 552 ICU beds, and 691 ventilators available.