Iowa COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 113 new positive cases reported

At her daily news conference Monday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 113 new positive cases in the State of Iowa.

The deaths were reported in Linn and Muscatine counties, Reynolds said. So far, the state has reported 43 COVID-19 deaths.

Iowa now has had 1,710 positive cases in 82 counties, the governor said. Of those, 142 remain hospitalized, she said, and 741 have recovered, giving the state a 43% recovery rate.

Reynolds reported 981 tested negative since the state's last report, and that the state has tested 18,696 with 16,986 of those coming up negative.

The state has 3,565 COVID-19 tests available, she said.

—

RELATED: More coverage | Global cases | Metro cases