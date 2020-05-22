Iowa COVID-19 update: Pottawattamie Co. reports 1 death, 9 new cases Friday

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Iowa.

Pottawattamie County Public Health reported one COVID-19 death and nine new cases Friday afternoon.

It is the fourth death related or caused by the coronavirus in the county, the PCPH announced in a statement.

The deceased was an elderly female aged 81 or older from Council Bluffs. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the nine new cases, seven are residents of Council Bluffs, one is a resident of Carter Lake and one is a resident of Carson.

Three of the cases are 18 to 40 years old, two are 41 to 60 years old, three are 61 to 80 years old and one is an elderly adult.

The nine individuals were tested between May 16 and May 21. Pottawattamie County has had 2,491 residents tested as of Friday. A total of 208 have tested positive.

An additional 10 people have recovered as of Friday to bring the total number of recoveries to 110. Six are hospitalized while 83 are self-isolating.

A total of 63 cases in Pottawattamie County are the result of community spread.

