Iowa COVID-19 update: Council Bluffs care center reports 11 cases

Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Friday by health officials across Iowa.

11 cases at Country House

Pottawattamie County Public Health on Friday reported a COVID-19 outbreak of 11 cases — 10 residents and one staff member — at a "memory care facility" in Council Bluffs.

All residents and staff at Country House have been tested, and further details will be released as results become available, according to the PCPH news release.

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

