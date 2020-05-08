Iowa COVID-19 update: 8 cases in Pott. Couny; 2 cases in Mills County

Mills County Public Health has confirmed two COVID-19 cases today. The total in Mills County is at 9.

The new cases are both adults, one between 18-40 and the other between 41-60 years old.

One case came in contact with another confirmed case and the other was community spread.

New cases in Pott. County

Pottawattamie County Public Health announced eight more positive COVID-19 cases.

The county total reached 80. Seven of the individuals are from Council Bluffs and one is an Oakland resident.

