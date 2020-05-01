Iowa COVID-19 update: Governor reports eight deaths, 740 new cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday morning reported that eight more Iowans had died and 740 more had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The state has seen 170 deaths and 7,884 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to its online COVID-19 dashboard.

Reynolds said 84% of the new cases were from the 22 counties that remain under restrictions — 516 of them from Black Hawk, Dallas, Polk, and Woodbury counties. She also said that the latest deaths were older and elderly adults.

The governor reported that 1 in 69 Iowans have been tested, and that the state lab has had 2,186 negative cases in the past day, giving the state a total of 37,708 negative cases to date.

She said 2,899 have recovered, giving Iowa a recovery rate of 37% as of Friday.

Reynolds also said that the state anticipates a surge of positive case numbers to be reported over the weekend as testing has significantly expanded, and because there has been a backlog in the data entry process that is believed to be resolved. That means the system should get caught up in the next couple of days, which could result in higher daily totals than have been reported for Iowa to date.

—

RELATED: More coverage | MAPS | Metro cases

—