Iowa COVID-19 update: Four deaths reported; recovery rate at 43%

As of Friday morning, four more Iowans had died and 191 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the past day, Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her daily update.

The state is now reporting 64 COVID-19 deaths to date; 45% of those deaths of those have been at long-term care facilities, Reynolds said.

Iowa has had 2,332 positive cases to date, and of those, 1,007 have recovered, for a recovery rate of 43%.

There are 183 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 since her last update; 19 were admitted since 11 a.m. Thursday, she said. Currently, 88 people are in ICUs and 52 are on ventilators, she said.

Reynolds said the state has 7,966 beds available, 566 ICU beds, and 676 ventilators.