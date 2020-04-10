Iowa COVID-19 update: Two more dead in Linn County; state reports additional case in Pott. County

In her daily briefing Friday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced two more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

Both deaths were reported in Linn County, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health: one adult age 61-80 and another age 81 or older.

Reynolds also reported the state had 118 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,388 COVID-19 cases across the state, including a new case in Pottawattamie County.

The governor said 119 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 506 people have recovered, giving the state a recovery rate of 36%.

Eighty-one counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases, she said.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the state's newest cases are:

• Allamakee County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)

• Black Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clarke County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Johnson County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 2 adults (41-60 years)

• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

• Union County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Winnebago County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

IDPH also reported an additional 862 negative tests, putting the state's overall total at 14,565 negative tests to date. Reynolds reported Friday morning that the state has 1,974 tests available.

—

