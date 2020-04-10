Iowa COVID-19 update: Two more dead in Linn County; state reports additional case in Pott. County

(WOWT) -- In her daily briefing Friday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced two more COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.

Both deaths were reported in Linn County, according to a release from the Iowa Department of Public Health: one adult age 61-80 and another age 81 or older.

Reynolds also reported the state had 118 new confirmed cases for a total of 1,388 COVID-19 cases across the state, including a new case in Pottawattamie County.

The governor said 119 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 506 people have recovered, giving the state a recovery rate of 36%.

Eighty-one counties now have confirmed COVID-19 cases, she said.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the state's newest cases are:
• Allamakee County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60)
• Black Hawk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Cedar County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clarke County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Clayton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Fayette County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Jasper County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Johnson County, 1 child (0-17 years), 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 2 adults (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Osceola County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Scott County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years, 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Tama County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
• Union County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Winnebago County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Woodbury County, 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

IDPH also reported an additional 862 negative tests, putting the state's overall total at 14,565 negative tests to date. Reynolds reported Friday morning that the state has 1,974 tests available.


