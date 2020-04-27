Iowa COVID-19 update: Gov. Reynolds reports nine more deaths, 349 more positive cases

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported during her Monday morning update that nine more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 349 additional positive cases have been confirmed.

Eight of the deaths were older and elderly adults with pre-existing conditions, she said.

The state now has 5,868 positive cases, she said. Iowa has also confirmed an additional 1,168 negative cases for a total of 32,282 negative tests.

Reynolds said the state's recovery rate is now 34%.

Iowa has significantly expanded testing, she said, noting that as of Monday, 1 in 82 Iowans have been tested.

