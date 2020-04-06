Iowa 5th grader gives to community through sugar scrub business

A business owner is putting in her efforts to help others these days. That's pretty remarkable when you consider she's only in the 5th grade.

We met up with 10-year old Addy Gettler who is not putting herself ahead of others.

This might look like just your typical day drawing on the sidewalk during quarantine, but for 10-year-old Addy Gettler, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

"We did the sidewalk chalk on the trail to spread positivity," said Gettler.

Addy is filled with compassion. She shows it through her own business, Addy's Awesome Sugar Scrubs. She makes the scrubs at home and sells them online. It's what she does with the money that's incredible.

"We saw people in need," said Gettler.

It started out as buying Christmas presents for people. Now she's taking it a step further after hearing her mother talk about people losing their jobs during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"She immediately said I have $400 that I've been saving to do something with. I want to use that money," said Addy's mom, Jenny.

Addy said, "In case people lost their jobs, and can't go to work, and afford food. We started a food pantry."

She's already helped feed 10 families and the number is growing. One of those people she's helped is Roger Gibson.

"It just warms my heart to see the younger generation helping out the elderly and the unfortunate who can't get out and get everything," said Gibson.

Addy may be young, but her care for others is far beyond her age. She is certainly living her message. It's simple, positive, and written in sidewalk chalk. "Be the light."

Addy has given about $2,500 in donations back to her community.

